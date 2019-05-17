Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 8): Mahesh Babu’s Top Grossing Movie Tll Now!
Maharshi continues to rule the box office and the Mahesh Babu movie has now entered the second week of run in the theatres. Maharshi enjoyed an excellent first week with the film maintaining the good pace and momentum in each and every day. The film's consistent performance during the weekdays proved that Maharshi is here to stay for a long time. Family audiences have lapped up this movie which has already emerged as a huge blockbuster. How well did Maharshi start off the first day of its second week? Read Maharshi worldwide box office collections (Day 8) report to know more details regarding the same.
Day 8 For Maharshi
Maharshi entered the second week in to the majority of theatres in which it released last week. The movie performed exceptionally well in AP/TS regions and reasonably good in centres outside the Telugu speaking regions. Definitely, the film kick-started the second week on a positive note.
US Box Office
Maharshi continues its decent run in the US box office. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film fetched above $11,000 from the shows that it had till now on day 8 at the USA box office.
Chennai & Other Regions
Reports reveal that Maharshi collected above Rs 81 lakh from Chennai region from the first week of run, which is now a new record. The film is expected to have taken its tally to around Rs 85 lakh within the 8 days of run.
Worldwide Collection
Meanwhile, Maharshi has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of Mahesh Babu so far. The latest posters that have been doing the rounds reveal that Maharshi has emerged as the biggest grosser of Mahesh Babu within the first week of release.
A New Milestone
Certain reports that have been doing the rounds also reveal that Maharshi has already fetched a share of above Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office and thus making it the third film of Mahesh Babu to achieve it.