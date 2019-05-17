Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 8): Mahesh Babu’s Top Grossing Movie Tll Now!

Day 8 For Maharshi

Maharshi entered the second week in to the majority of theatres in which it released last week. The movie performed exceptionally well in AP/TS regions and reasonably good in centres outside the Telugu speaking regions. Definitely, the film kick-started the second week on a positive note.

US Box Office

Maharshi continues its decent run in the US box office. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film fetched above $11,000 from the shows that it had till now on day 8 at the USA box office.

Chennai & Other Regions

Reports reveal that Maharshi collected above Rs 81 lakh from Chennai region from the first week of run, which is now a new record. The film is expected to have taken its tally to around Rs 85 lakh within the 8 days of run.

Worldwide Collection

Meanwhile, Maharshi has turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of Mahesh Babu so far. The latest posters that have been doing the rounds reveal that Maharshi has emerged as the biggest grosser of Mahesh Babu within the first week of release.

A New Milestone

Certain reports that have been doing the rounds also reveal that Maharshi has already fetched a share of above Rs 80 crore at the worldwide box office and thus making it the third film of Mahesh Babu to achieve it.