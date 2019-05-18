Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 9): Mahesh Babu To Achieve A New Record?

A Steady Day 9

Maharshi enjoyed yet another fine day at the box office. Being a Friday, the collections were on the higher side, especially for evening shows. The arrival of new movies have not affected Maharshi. If we take a case of the Hyderabad city, the film still runs with above 250 shows in the multiplexes.

USA box office

Maharshi enjoyed a decent day at the US box office with the film's collections showing an increase in comparison to previous days. If the report doing the rounds are to be believed, the film fetched $39,457 on day 9 and has touched the $1.6M mark.

Second Film Of Mahesh Babu

The reports also suggest that Maharshi has gone past the 8-crore mark at the UAE box office. Maharshi has turned out to be the second film of Mahesh Babu after Bharat Ane Nenu to breach this mark.

ROI Market

Maharshi is still strong in other regions. Despite the arrival of new movies like Mr Local, De De Pyaar De, Maharshi collected big emerged as the top grossing movie in Bengaluru on Friday. In Chennai, the film had good number of shows on Friday and is set to touch the Rs 90 lakh mark.

Set To Cross 85 Cr?

Maharshi will be enjoying yet another good weekend ahead. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is nearing the 85-crore share mark and would breach the mark by this weekend. If that happens, Mahesh Babu will become the only South Indian actor after Rajinikanth to have three movies in the 85-crore club.