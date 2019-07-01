Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Closing Collections: Mahesh's Film Ends Its Run On A Terrific Note

Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections

According to a leading website, Maharshi has ended its run at the worldwide box office with a share of Rs 107.15 crore, which is a solid figure. The film's theatrical rights were sold for Rs 97.1 crore and this makes it a profitable venture.

AP/TS Closing Collections

The film has done quite well in the Telugu states much to the delight of the 'Prince Army'. Its AP/TS closing share stands at Rs 84.61 crore, which is a decent figure. As it needed to collect around Rs 78 crore to breakeven, it can be considered a 'hit'. The film has, however, not lived up to expectations in Ceded. Its share in the market is merely Rs 10 crore.

Could It Have Done Better?

Maharshi never clicked with critics as most of them called it an 'underwhelming' attempt at storytelling. The film could have fared a lot better had the WOM not been so negative.

Maharshi Delivers The Goods

During the Maharshi pre-release event, producer Dil Raju had said that the film would exceed expectations and become a hit.

"Vamshi did the best what he can do for the movie. He kept his soul for this movie. I have seen the final cut of the movie it's just mindblowing. After seeing the climax of the movie I had tears in my eyes," he had added.

Maharshi has lived up to expectations big time.

The Road Ahead...

With Maharshi hitting the bullseye, Mahesh Babu is set to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is the 26th movie of his illustrious career. The film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi, is likely to hit screens during Sankranti 2020.