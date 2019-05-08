English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Maharshi Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Mahesh Babu Set To Get His Career-best Opening

    By
    |

    Last year, Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received positive reviews from all corners. The movie, helmed top director Koratala Siva, featured the 'Super Star' in the role of a charismatic Chief Minister and did full justice to his 'mass hero' image. With Bharat Ane Nenu in the past, 'Prince' is currently in the limelight due to his upcoming movie Maharshi which is slated to hit screens tomorrow (May 9, 2019). The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it open on a solid note.

    Day 1 To Be Epic

    According to our trade estimates, Maharshi is likely to gross nearly Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1 and become Mahesh Babu's highest opener. Bharat Ane Nenu had collected Rs 55 crore on its opening day and it seems that Maharshi will face no issues in surpassing this figure.

    Mahesh Babu To Beat Pawan Kalyan?

    Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi has collected nearly Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day before collapsing big time. Initial trade estimates suggest that Maharshi is going to outperform Trivikram's movie in style and help 'Prince' score a big win over the 'Power Star'.

    Maharshi To Take The US Box Office By Storm

    The film is likely to do exceptionally well in the US as well and set a new record. The buzz is that it could rake in nearly USD 2 Million through premières alone.

    On Fire!

    The advance bookings for Maharshi are simply phenomenal and more than 90 percent of the shows are already houseful in places such as Hyderabad and Guntur to name a few.

    About Maharshi

    Maharshi, directed by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, is an emotional drama that features Mahesh Babu in three different avatars. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Brahmotsavam star. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Allari Naresh too are a part of the cast.

    Maharshi Online Bookings Have Opened; Huge Craze Surrounding The Mahesh Babu Movie!

    Read more about: maharshi box office prediction
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue