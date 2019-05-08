Maharshi Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Mahesh Babu Set To Get His Career-best Opening

Day 1 To Be Epic

According to our trade estimates, Maharshi is likely to gross nearly Rs 65 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 1 and become Mahesh Babu's highest opener. Bharat Ane Nenu had collected Rs 55 crore on its opening day and it seems that Maharshi will face no issues in surpassing this figure.

Mahesh Babu To Beat Pawan Kalyan?

Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi has collected nearly Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office on the opening day before collapsing big time. Initial trade estimates suggest that Maharshi is going to outperform Trivikram's movie in style and help 'Prince' score a big win over the 'Power Star'.

Maharshi To Take The US Box Office By Storm

The film is likely to do exceptionally well in the US as well and set a new record. The buzz is that it could rake in nearly USD 2 Million through premières alone.

On Fire!

The advance bookings for Maharshi are simply phenomenal and more than 90 percent of the shows are already houseful in places such as Hyderabad and Guntur to name a few.

About Maharshi

Maharshi, directed by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, is an emotional drama that features Mahesh Babu in three different avatars. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with the Brahmotsavam star. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Allari Naresh too are a part of the cast.