    Maharshi Worldwide Screen Count: Fails To Surpass Bharat Ane Nenu & Spyder Due To This Reason?

    By Manu
    |

    Maharshi, which is Mahesh Babu's 25th movie is all set to create new records at the box office. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will be reaching the cine halls on May 9, 2019, and the film would make a grand release. The bookings are already open for the Mahesh Babu starrer. Maharshi has been receiving record pre-booking and some big records are set to be broken. All eyes are on this much-awaited film of the Superstar. However, Maharshi has failed to surpass the records set by certain other previous movies of Mahesh Babu because of this particular reason. Read to know further details regarding this.

    Maharshi Screen Count

    Maharshi has been charted in a huge number of screens across the AP/TS regions and thus making it one of the biggest releases of all time. If reports are to be believed, the film will be releasing in 1,150 screens in the AP/TS regions

    ROI

    As expected Maharshi will release in a good number of screens in Karnataka as well. The film has got 265 screens in Karnataka and 220 screens in other parts of the country, which are definitely good numbers.

    Overseas Regions

    Maharshi is making a gigantic release in the overseas regions. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the Mahesh Babu starrer will be releasing in above 270 screens in the overseas regions.

    Fails To Overtake These Movies

    In total, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi will be releasing in above 1,900 screens across the globe. However, the film has failed to overtake Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu, which had released in 2,400 screens across the globe.

    What Is The Reason?

    It is being believed that the phenomenal run of the Hollywood movie Avengers: End Game is the reason behind Maharshi getting lesser number of screens. The English movie is doing a very solid business in many theatres even now.

    READ: Maharshi: Mahesh Babu's Movie Sets This Remarkable Record Days Before Its Release

    Read more about: maharshi mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
