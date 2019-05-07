Maharshi Worldwide Screen Count: Fails To Surpass Bharat Ane Nenu & Spyder Due To This Reason?

Maharshi Screen Count

Maharshi has been charted in a huge number of screens across the AP/TS regions and thus making it one of the biggest releases of all time. If reports are to be believed, the film will be releasing in 1,150 screens in the AP/TS regions

ROI

As expected Maharshi will release in a good number of screens in Karnataka as well. The film has got 265 screens in Karnataka and 220 screens in other parts of the country, which are definitely good numbers.

Overseas Regions

Maharshi is making a gigantic release in the overseas regions. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the Mahesh Babu starrer will be releasing in above 270 screens in the overseas regions.

Fails To Overtake These Movies

In total, Mahesh Babu's Maharshi will be releasing in above 1,900 screens across the globe. However, the film has failed to overtake Spyder and Bharat Ane Nenu, which had released in 2,400 screens across the globe.

What Is The Reason?

It is being believed that the phenomenal run of the Hollywood movie Avengers: End Game is the reason behind Maharshi getting lesser number of screens. The English movie is doing a very solid business in many theatres even now.