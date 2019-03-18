After Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna Says No To Mahesh Babu? Shocking Deets Inside

A few days ago, actress Sai Pallavi refused to star opposite Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu in Mahesh 26 as she was upset with the star's fans for trolling her. Shortly after the Fidaa girl's exit, the makers approached Rashmika Mandanna who indicated that she wanted to accept the role. Now, in an unexpected development, the Geetha Govindam star has said 'No' to Mahesh 26. According to a leading website, she has quite a packed schedule and was finding it hard to give dates to Mahesh Babu's movie.

Interestingly, the makers of Mahesh 26 are finding it quite hard to finalise the cast. Recently, Kannada actor Upendra too turned down the film. As per a leading website, the 'Real Star' was not happy with the script and felt that the character offered to him lacked depth. It will be interesting to see whether lady luck smiles on the makers in the near future.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently awaiting the release of Dear Comrade. The film, touted to be a political-drama, has her paired opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda again after the stupendous success of Geeta Govindam. It has already created a buzz amongst fans owing to its raw and intense trailer.

The Kodava beauty also has a Tamil movie with Karthi and Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru in her kitty. She sure is going places.

So, do you feel that Rashmika did the right thing by saying no to Mahesh 26? Tell us in the space below.

