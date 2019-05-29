Mahesh 26 Set To Begin; The Director's Cryptic Tweet Sparks Interest Of Mahesh Babu Fans!

👌⭐ 🖊️📋 ✅ 🔥



🎬 🔜 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) May 26, 2019

Anil Ravipudi's Tweet

A few days ago, the audiences who were keen to get an update regarding Mahesh 26, did receive a welcome surprise. Director Anil Ravipudi took to his official Twitter account to send a message, which was filled with various emojis.

Sparked Up The Interest Of Fans

This particular tweet which was in connection with Mahesh 26 did spark the interest of the fans with the audiences trying to decode what the director has actually mentioned in the tweet.

The Message

The comment box of this particular tweet got filled up with messages and some of them even decoded the message in the right way. The cryptic tweet actually conveyed that the scripting of superstar's next film has been completed and the shoot is all set to commence soon.

The Announcement

On the other hand, an important update regarding this much-awaited movie from Mahesh Babu-Anil Ravipudi film has now come out. It has been officially announced that something special is on the way for May 31, 2019. Many believe that the official launch of this upcoming movie will be held on this particular date. Let us wait and see.