English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh 26 Set To Begin; The Director's Cryptic Tweet Sparks Interest Of Mahesh Babu Fans!

    By
    |

    Maharshi has turned out to be a milestone movie in the career of Mahesh Babu. The 25th film of the Superstar has fetched super success at the box office. Now, the wait is on for Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects and a whole lot of talks have been doing the rounds regarding his upcoming movies. However, it is confirmed that Mahesh 26 will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, who directed this year's another blockbuster movie F2. Meanwhile, Mahesh 26 has already sparked up the interest of the Mahesh Babu fans on social media in an interesting way. Read on to know the complete details regarding this.

    Anil Ravipudi's Tweet

    A few days ago, the audiences who were keen to get an update regarding Mahesh 26, did receive a welcome surprise. Director Anil Ravipudi took to his official Twitter account to send a message, which was filled with various emojis.

    Sparked Up The Interest Of Fans

    This particular tweet which was in connection with Mahesh 26 did spark the interest of the fans with the audiences trying to decode what the director has actually mentioned in the tweet.

    The Message

    The comment box of this particular tweet got filled up with messages and some of them even decoded the message in the right way. The cryptic tweet actually conveyed that the scripting of superstar's next film has been completed and the shoot is all set to commence soon.

    The Announcement

    On the other hand, an important update regarding this much-awaited movie from Mahesh Babu-Anil Ravipudi film has now come out. It has been officially announced that something special is on the way for May 31, 2019. Many believe that the official launch of this upcoming movie will be held on this particular date. Let us wait and see.

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue