Mahesh 26 Set To Begin; The Director's Cryptic Tweet Sparks Interest Of Mahesh Babu Fans!
Maharshi has turned out to be a milestone movie in the career of Mahesh Babu. The 25th film of the Superstar has fetched super success at the box office. Now, the wait is on for Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects and a whole lot of talks have been doing the rounds regarding his upcoming movies. However, it is confirmed that Mahesh 26 will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, who directed this year's another blockbuster movie F2. Meanwhile, Mahesh 26 has already sparked up the interest of the Mahesh Babu fans on social media in an interesting way. Read on to know the complete details regarding this.
Anil Ravipudi's Tweet
A few days ago, the audiences who were keen to get an update regarding Mahesh 26, did receive a welcome surprise. Director Anil Ravipudi took to his official Twitter account to send a message, which was filled with various emojis.
Sparked Up The Interest Of Fans
This particular tweet which was in connection with Mahesh 26 did spark the interest of the fans with the audiences trying to decode what the director has actually mentioned in the tweet.
The Message
The comment box of this particular tweet got filled up with messages and some of them even decoded the message in the right way. The cryptic tweet actually conveyed that the scripting of superstar's next film has been completed and the shoot is all set to commence soon.
The Announcement
On the other hand, an important update regarding this much-awaited movie from Mahesh Babu-Anil Ravipudi film has now come out. It has been officially announced that something special is on the way for May 31, 2019. Many believe that the official launch of this upcoming movie will be held on this particular date. Let us wait and see.