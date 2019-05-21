Mahesh 26: Title, Heroine And Other Details Of The Mahesh Babu Movie Revealed?

After Maharshi, which is running to packed houses in the theatres, Mahesh Babu's next film is with director Anil Ravipudi, who had directed the recent blockbuster F2. Ever since it was officially revealed that such a film is in the planning, the audiences have been more than eager to know the details about the venture.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the various details of the movie. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu's 26th movie will be titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Reports have also come up that the pooja ceremony of the film will be held on May 31, 2019, which is also the birthday of Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father. On the other hand, it is also being speculated that the shoot of the film will commence by June 26, 2019.

A whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds on who the heroine of this upcoming film will be. If the latest reports that have come online are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Mahesh 26.

DSP who was the music director of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi, is also expected to be roped in as the music director of the movie. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

