English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh 26: Title, Heroine And Other Details Of The Mahesh Babu Movie Revealed?

    By
    |

    After Maharshi, which is running to packed houses in the theatres, Mahesh Babu's next film is with director Anil Ravipudi, who had directed the recent blockbuster F2. Ever since it was officially revealed that such a film is in the planning, the audiences have been more than eager to know the details about the venture.

    Now, a few unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the various details of the movie. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu's 26th movie will be titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru.

    Mahesh 26: Title, Heroine And Other Details Of The Mahesh Babu Movie Revealed?

    Reports have also come up that the pooja ceremony of the film will be held on May 31, 2019, which is also the birthday of Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father. On the other hand, it is also being speculated that the shoot of the film will commence by June 26, 2019.

    A whole lot of rumours have been doing the rounds on who the heroine of this upcoming film will be. If the latest reports that have come online are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Mahesh 26.

    DSP who was the music director of Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi, is also expected to be roped in as the music director of the movie. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding all of these.

    READ: Maharshi AP/TS Box Office Collections (Day 12): A Terrific Day For The Mahesh Babu Starrer

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue