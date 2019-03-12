English
    Already the talks surrounding Mahesh 26 have been ruling the roost with reports suggesting that Mahesh Babbu is set to team up with F2 director Anil Ravipudi for an upcoming movie. Various reports have surfaced regarding the star cast of the film, including that of the leading lady. Now, a few more reports have surfaced that suggest that one of the top heroines of the 1990s will be making a comeback to films with Mahesh 26.

    Mahesh 26: Top Telugu Actress To Make A Comeback To Movies With This Mahesh Babu Starrer?

    If the reports are to be believed, popular Telugu actress Vijayashanti might be seen playing an important role in Mahesh 26. Vijayashanti is one among those lead actresses who has delivered a good number of hits in the form of heroine-oriented action movies. She had taken a break from acting since she ventured to politics.

    Now, the reports claim that Mahesh Babu's next movie might pave her re-entry to Tollywood. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this yet.

    At the same time, whole lot of talks have been doing the rounds regarding the leading lady of the film as well. Initially, reports were rife that Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the main heroine. However, later reports came in that Rashmika Mandanna is being considered as the leading lady of the movie.

    (Source: Cinejosh)

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
