    Mahesh 26 Updates: An Upset Upendra Says No To Mahesh Babu For This Unfortunate Reason?

    Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently awaiting the release of Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. Directed by Vamsi Paidapally, the film features him in a new avatar and has already created a buzz amongst movie buffs. Once Maharshi hits screens, 'Prince' will turn his attention to Mahesh 26 which is going to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

    Recently, it was reported that Sai Pallavi had refused to do the movie as Mahesh Babu fans had trolled her mercilessly and made it clear that they wanted Rashmika Mandanna to romance the Super Star. Now, here is another shocking update about Mahesh 26.

    Upendra

    As per a leading website, Kannada actor Upendra has refused to be a part of Mahesh Babu's film. The early reports suggested that he turned down the offer because of his 'busy schedule'. However, the latest reports state that the reality is quite different.

    Apparently, he did not like the role being offered to him and felt that it lacked depth. The report further states that the 'Real Star' was not too happy about his role in S/O Sathyamurthy as well and wanted to avoid another unpleasant experience.

    This is indeed an unfortunate situation and it remains to be seen whether the makers are able to convince Upendra to change his mind.

    On a related note, Upendra currently has I Love You, Uppi Rupee and Home Minister in his kitty.

