English
    Mahesh Babu To Give A Major Shock To Maharshi Music Director Devi Sri Prasad? Inside Deets Out!

    By Staff
    |

    Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, directed by ace filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally, features 'Prince' in a new avatar and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Once Maharshi hits screens, the 'Super Star' will turn his attention to Mahesh 26 which is likely to be directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie, featuring the Spyder hero in the role of an army officer, is slated to Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer and this has grabbed plenty of attention.

    Now, here is a shocking update about Mahesh 26. According to reports, Mahesh Babu might be forced to drop the 'Rockstar' from the film as the Maharshi album has not been able to impress a vast section of the audience. To make matters worse, most of his recent albums have not been received too well.

    Mahesh Babu

    Interestingly, the buzz is that Mahesh Babu is open to exploring other options but Anil Ravipudi wants DSP to compose music for his film. One is likely to get some clarity on this issue in the days to come.

    As it so happens, Mahesh 26 was originally supposed to feature Sai Pallavi as the female lead but this did not happen as the Fidaa girl rejected the offer. Thereafter, Rashmika Mandanna said 'no' to the movie citing date issues. It seems that Mahesh 26 is now set to hit another roadblock due to the Srimantthudu music composer's lacklustre form.

    So, who should be DSP's replacement? Comments, please!

    Source: Cinejosh

    Read more about: devi sri prasad mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
