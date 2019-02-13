Mahesh 26 Updates: Sukumar Is Not The Director; This Person To Helm Mahesh Babu's Next

Not Sukumar But Anil Ravipudi To Direct The Movie

According to the latest reports, Mahesh 26 is going to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and not Sukumar. The 1: Nenokkadine director apparently needed more time for the pre-production work and hence could not meet the deadlines. Prince will team up with him for Mahesh 27.

Anil Ravipudi Is In Top Form

Anil Ravipudi is in tremendous form these days. His latest film F2, which hit the screens this Sankranthi, has turned out to be a big winner and beaten NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama quite convincingly. His 2017 release Raja The Great, with Ravi Teja in the lead, too did well at the box office. Anil Ravipudi reportedly met Mahesh Babu some time ago and agreed to work with him.

Mahesh 26 Schedule

Mahesh 26 is likely to go on the floors this June. If things go as planned, it will arrive in theatres for Sankranti 2020.

Mahesh 26 A Mass Movie

Anil Ravipudi's Raja The Great was a masala entertainer with plenty of action scenes and punch dialogues. On the other hand, F2 was a fun-filled comedy. The buzz is that his film with Mahesh Babu will be a mass entertainer. If this is indeed the case, Mahesh 26 could help Anil Ravipudi showcase his abilities as a storyteller to the fullest.

To Conclude...

Mahesh Babu currently also has a film with ace director SS Rajamouli in his kitty. However, that will take off after RRR hits the screens.