BREAKING! Mahesh 27: Superstar To Collaborate With This Blockbuster Director?

Mahesh Babu's 25th movie Maharshi has opened to a great reception in the theatres and the talks surrounding the film are largely positive. In his film after Maharshi, he would team up with film-maker Anil Ravipudi for the film which has been tentatively titled Mahesh 26.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have risen regarding Mahesh 27 as well. The rumours doing the rounds reveal that Mahesh 27 might be directed by hit film-maker Parasuram, who had impressed everyone with the blockbuster movie Geetha Govindam.

If the reports are to be believed, Geetha Govindam director has already met Mahesh Babu and narrated a storyline to him. Reports claim that Mahesh Babu is impressed with the storyline that he heard and has asked the director to come up with a full-bound script next. If rumours are to go by, Mahesh Babu will take up this project after the completion of the Anil Ravipudi movie. Well if it happens, it would indeed be a very exciting combination to watch out for.

On the other hand, the works of Mahesh 26 is expected to commence in June 2019. Nothing much has been officially revealed about the genre of the movie and rest of the star cast.

