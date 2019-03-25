Mahesh Babu About Maharshi: Superstar's Words Suggest That A DOUBLE BLOCKBUSTER Is On The Way!

Maharshi is Superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th movie and his fans have pinned up high hopes on this film, which has been scheduled to release in May 2019. Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu was a huge blockbuster at the box office and Maharshi is expected to a film bigger than Bharat Ane Nenu in terms of collections as well.

It seems like Mahesh Babu himself has pinned up high hopes on the film. Today (March 25, 2019), the Mahesh Babu's wax statue from Madame Tussauds was unveiled at AMB Cinemas and the event was attended by Mahesh Babu as well. During the event, he interacted with the audiences where he answered to a few questions.

Upon the release of the blockbuster movie Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu had went for a few days for a holiday. Citing this, a person asked how confident Mahesh Babu is about his 25th film Maharshi. The answer given by Mahesh Babu should give goosebumps to one all. "We are going for a bigger holiday this time. I am really happy about the film and I am really happy", said Mahesh Babu.

Well, these words of the superstar rightly suggest that Maharshi has indeed shaped up extremely well and we definitely can expect a double blockbuster and a bigger hit than Bharat Ane Nenu.