Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal & Others Send Out Warm Greetings On Ganesh Chaturthi!

On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, many o top celebrities of the Telugu film industry took to their social media pages to join the big celebrations and wish the fans and followers an exceptional day. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, Amala Paul, Rakul Preet Singh, etc., are some of the Tollywood stars who have sent out their warm greetings. These tweets of top Tollywood stars have gained attention on social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu was one among the first Tollywood stars who posted his greetings for the special day. He also posted a brand new photo of his, along with the message that he had posted. "Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always #GaneshChaturthi2019," the superstar wrote on Twitter.

Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🙏 May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always 😊 #GaneshChaturthi2019 pic.twitter.com/BckRR3b92x — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 2, 2019

Stylish Star Allu Arjun also posted a message on the special day. He also emphasized on the need of celebrating an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . Have a eco friendly Ganesha festival," the Sarrainodu actor wrote.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi . Have a eco friendly Ganesha festival . pic.twitter.com/lvvz73rx1D — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2019

Popular actress Kajal Aggarwal also wished everyone on the special day and also stressed on the importance of protecting water resourced by celebrating the day in an eco-friendly manner. "Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!! #HappyGaneshChaturthi :) #GoGreenGanesha," the actress has penned.

Wish you and your family a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi! Let's celebrate an eco-friendly festival, doing our bit in protecting water resources!! #HappyGaneshChaturthi :) #GoGreenGanesha pic.twitter.com/cfDhby1E1d — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who is one of the busiest actresses of Tollywood, sent out her wishes along with a brand new poster of her upcoming movie Valmiki, in which she essays a character named Sridevi. Valmiki features actor Varun Tej in the lead role.

Popular actress Amala Paul too took to her official Twitter account to post a special message wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has also posted a message on her Twitter account on the special day.