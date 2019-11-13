Mahesh Babu And Ajith Kumar Continue To Be In The Most Influential Lists Of 2019 and 2018!

Maharshi

Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which hit theatres early this year, has found a prominent place in the top 5 list. Maharshi's hashtag was trending all over on Twitter during various occasions and reportedly, it has been placed at the fourth spot in the Most Influential Moments on Twitter in 2019.

Viswasam At The Top

Meanwhile, Viswasam, the Ajith Kumar starrer, which was a humungous blockbuster, is leading the pack and is sitting pretty at the top spot. Interestingly, Viswasam and Maharshi are the only movie-related tags to find a place in the top 5 list.

Mahesh Babu Continues To Remain Popular

Interestingly, a Mahesh Babu starrer had found a place in the trending list of 2018. It was Bharat Ane Nenu that ruled Twitter in 2018. Interestingly, the hashtag associated with the film was placed in the third spot. The tags in connection with other biggies like Junior NTR's Aravinda Sametha and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam were placed at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Mahesh Babu And Ajith Kumar Movies Continue To Rule

Viswasam's hashtag was at the second spot in 2018 and was next only to Vijay's Sarkar. For the uninitiated, the trailer and songs of Viswasam were released in 2018 and was a tremendous hit on social media.