      Mahesh Babu And Ajith Kumar Continue To Be In The Most Influential Lists Of 2019 and 2018!

      Mahesh Babu's popularity needs no introduction and he is called the Superstar for all the right reasons. Similarly, Ajith Kumar in Tamil cinema enjoys a solid fan-following. Even the talks surrounding the films of these two stars trend highly on social media. Recently, Twitter India had come up with the '5 Most Influential Moments on Twitter' for 2019. Analysing the same with the previous year's best moments throws up volumes about the popularity of both Mahesh Babu and Ajith. Read to know further details regarding this.

      Maharshi

      Maharshi, the Mahesh Babu starrer, which hit theatres early this year, has found a prominent place in the top 5 list. Maharshi's hashtag was trending all over on Twitter during various occasions and reportedly, it has been placed at the fourth spot in the Most Influential Moments on Twitter in 2019.

      Viswasam At The Top

      Meanwhile, Viswasam, the Ajith Kumar starrer, which was a humungous blockbuster, is leading the pack and is sitting pretty at the top spot. Interestingly, Viswasam and Maharshi are the only movie-related tags to find a place in the top 5 list.

      Mahesh Babu Continues To Remain Popular

      Interestingly, a Mahesh Babu starrer had found a place in the trending list of 2018. It was Bharat Ane Nenu that ruled Twitter in 2018. Interestingly, the hashtag associated with the film was placed in the third spot. The tags in connection with other biggies like Junior NTR's Aravinda Sametha and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam were placed at the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

      Mahesh Babu And Ajith Kumar Movies Continue To Rule

      Viswasam's hashtag was at the second spot in 2018 and was next only to Vijay's Sarkar. For the uninitiated, the trailer and songs of Viswasam were released in 2018 and was a tremendous hit on social media.

      Only Mahesh Babu and Ajith Kumar movies have found a place in the top 5 list of two consecutive years, which talk about their fan power on social media.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
