    Mahesh Babu And Namrata Not On The Same Page On This Issue; Deets Inside!

    By
    |

    The charming Mahesh Babu is beyond any doubt one of the most revered and successful stars in Tollywood today. A powerhouse performer, 'Prince' is loved by all and sundry due to his dashing personality, young looks, bindass nature and impressive range as a performer. During his career, he has acted in several popular movies and this has helped him prove that he is a synonym for success. Now, here is some exciting news for all you Mahesh Babu fans out there.

    A Sweet Revelation

    During a recent interaction with the National media, Mahesh Babu spoke about his personal life and made few sweet revelations. While talking about his wife and kids, he said that they are his real 'stress busters' and implied that they are an inseparable part of his life.

    "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he added.

    'I Do The Pampering'

    The star also revealed that his parenting style is quite different from the one followed by his wife and former actress Namrata. Elaborating on the issue, he said that his wife is extremely strict and does not like pampering the kids too much. He added that on the other hand, he likes spoiling the kids and spending money on them.

    "I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded."

    Work Matters

    Interestingly, Mahesh Babu is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in Maharshi that did well at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, featured him in a new avatar. At present, he is gearing up to begin work on Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. The film has Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

    Maharshi Worldwide Box Office Collections (30 Days): How Much Has The Movie Collected So Far?

    mahesh babu namrata shirodkar
