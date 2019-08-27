English
    Mahesh Babu And Pawan Kalyan To Come Together; Big Dream Of Fans To Turn True!

    By Staff
    |

    Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan are two among the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry. Their fan base is unparalleled and what if these two stalwarts come together? Well, the latest reports reveal that Telugu audiences would soon get a chance to see them together in an upcoming event. According to some of the reports that have come up, both the top stars would share the same stage in an event, which will be held on September 6, 2019.

    Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu are coming together for an event which will be held to celebrate 25 years of Cine Production Executives Union. It is being said that the top stars will be the major guests of the event. Further details including the place of event as well as the timings are eagerly being awaited.

    It would be a pleasant sight to watch Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu together on the same stage. Their fans have been waiting to see this big moment and it seems like they are only a few days from witnessing that spectacular occasion. If these reports are anything to go by, audiences would flock to see them sharing the same dias.

    Both Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu entered the film industry as a lead hero in the 1990's. While Pawan Kalyan made his debut in 1996, Mahesh Babu debut movie as a solo hero had released in 1999. Ever since then, they have grown as big stars who command a huge base. Pawan Kalyan is fondly addressed as Powerstar whereas Mahesh Babu is known as Superstar among the masses.

    As far as films are considered, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is the 26th film of the Superstar. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's previous film was Agnyaathavaasi that released in 2018. Powerstar has entered politics and has reportedly bid goodbye to films.

    mahesh babu pawan kalyan
