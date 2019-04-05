Mahesh Babu And Prabhas To Clash At The Box Office Soon? Deets Inside

Are you a fan of the much-loved Mahesh Babu? If yes, then we have some terrific news in store for you. According to the latest reports, the Super Star's movie with popular director Anil Ravipudi is set to hit screens during Sankranti 2020 alongside Prabhas 20. If this indeed happens, then it might ruffle a feathers and serve as a test of Prince's star power. Moreover, as Prabhas is a pan-India star, the clash might grab plenty of attention outside the Telugu states as well.

Mahesh 26, touted to be a mass entertainer, features Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer and has plenty of commercial elements. On the other hand, the Radhakrishna-directed Prabhas 20 is a romantic drama and features 'Darling' in a new avatar. As such, both movies have the potential to do justice to the festive spirit of Sankranti.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu are currently busy wrapping up Saaho and Maharshi respectively. The Sujeeth-directed magnum opus is touted to be an action-thriller and features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.

On the other hand, Maharshi is being directed by Vamshi Paidapally and features Aravinda Sametha actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Actors Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj and Sonal Chauhan too are a part of the cast.

