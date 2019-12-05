Mahesh Babu And Vamshi Paidipally To Team Up For A Gangster Movie?

SSMB 27

If reports that have come up are anything to go by, the Mahesh Babu-Vamshi Paidipally movie will be the next film of the superstar. #SSMB27 has been trending on Twitter ever since this morning and various tweets have been coming in.

Vamshi Paidipally Confirms The Project?

According to reports on social media, the director himself has confirmed that he will be teaming up with Mahesh Babu soon and the scripting of the film is progressing. Reports also suggest that Dil Raju will be producing this upcoming flick. It is also being rumoured that SS Thaman will be scoring music for the movie.

Eyeing A 2020 Release

Reports suggest that the commencement date of the shoot will be decided only after Sarileru Neekevvaru's release. Hearsay has it that the shoot is expected to commence in February 2020 and the movie is expected to be one among the Dussehra releases of 2020.

A Gangster Movie?

Grapevine suggests that SSMB 27 will be a gangster movie and the superstar will be seen playing a gangster after a long time. It has left fans excited since the flick is expected to be entirely different from the recent outings of Mahesh Babu. It is also being said that Prince will opt for a new get-up for this film.