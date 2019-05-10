Mahesh Babu And Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up For A Movie? Deets Inside

Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Vijay Deverakonda?

According to reports, Mahesh Babu is all set to team up with Vijay Deverakonda for a movie. The buzz is that the 'Rowdy' will be seen playing the lead role in the Spyder star's next production venture which is likely to be directed by Sandeep Vanga.

The Background

The Arjun Reddy director and Mahesh Babu were once in talks for a movie titled mechanic which would have the star in the titular role. Some reports even stated that Kajal Aggarwal would play the female lead in the movie. Sadly, the project never took off. Now, it seems that he will finally be working with the promising director courtesy the 30-year-old sensation.

Vijay Deverakonda About Mahesh Babu

Vijay Deverakonda is a big Mahesh Babu fan and holds him in high regard. During the Maharshi pre-release event, he had called the Athadu hero the Chiranjeevi of his generation.

"I'm a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu since childhood and used to stand in queues at Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar for tickets of his films. For that generation.. it is Chiru sir.. and for this generation, it is Mahesh sir," he had added.

Working with his idol is bound to be a good experience for Vijay Deverakonda.

Work Matters

With Maharshi in theatres, Mahesh Babu is all set to begin work on Mahesh 26 which will be directed by Raja The Great director Anil Ravipudi. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Dear Comrade which marks his second collaboration with Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna.