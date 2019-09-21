English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Best Actor: Ram Charan Fans Condemn Decision

    By
    |

    Tollywood star Mahesh Babu won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) for 'Best Actor' for Bharat Ane Nenu, and this gave his fans a reason to rejoice. Prince's big win, however, upset Ram Charan loyalists, who claimed that the 'Mega Power Star deserved to bag the honour for stealing the show with his performance in director Sukumar's critically acclaimed Rangasthalam, one of the biggest hits of 2018. Take a look at a few comments below.

    Abhilash @Mr_AB_Rao

    Abhilash @Mr_AB_Rao

    #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019 mahesh babu won the award for #BharatAneNenu not Ramcharan for #Rangasthalam These awards are sht 🙄

    Shamitah Reddy @sri_shamitha

    Shamitah Reddy @sri_shamitha

    #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

    Best actor #Ban - Mahesh babu anta

    Totally unfair ... Awards are not giving for the right movie or right person most of the times #Rangasthalam - RamCharan

    OR

    #AravindhaSametha - NTR Jr

    Are deserved more than Mahesh

    Are deserved more than Mahesh

    #∆®!$# @bheemagouni

    Best director -

    @aryasukku

    Best actress - #AnushkaShetty ✔

    Best music director -

    @ThisIsDSP

    But

    Best actor -

    @urstrulyMahesh

    For #BharatAneNenu❌

    One should honestly accept #ramcharan acting in #rangasthalam >>> MB in BAN

    #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

    venkyreviews@venkyreviews

    venkyreviews@venkyreviews

    #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019 Mahesh Babu Won??? MB did well in BAN but I honestly felt like Ram Charan should've got best hero for Rangasthalam. Does anyone agree?

    Ashok Anand @AnandWritings

    Ashok Anand @AnandWritings

    Without doubt Ram Charan deserved for best actor of the year, Telugu (Rangasthalam).

    But why?💔@dpiff_south

    @Dpiff_official

    #DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

    Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is working on the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens on January 11, 2020. The film, featuring 'Super Star' in the role of an Army officer, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Thereafter, he might team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie.

    On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Sye Raa, his second production venture. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) on October 2. On the acting front, 'Mr C' is working on SS Rajamouli's RRR, which features Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The magnum opus is expected to release in 2020.

    (Social media posts have not been edited)

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: mahesh babu ram charan act
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue