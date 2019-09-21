Mahesh Babu Bags Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Best Actor: Ram Charan Fans Condemn Decision

Abhilash @Mr_AB_Rao

#DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019 mahesh babu won the award for #BharatAneNenu not Ramcharan for #Rangasthalam These awards are sht 🙄

Shamitah Reddy @sri_shamitha

#DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

Best actor #Ban - Mahesh babu anta

Totally unfair ... Awards are not giving for the right movie or right person most of the times #Rangasthalam - RamCharan

#AravindhaSametha - NTR Jr

Are deserved more than Mahesh

#∆®!$# @bheemagouni

Best director -

@aryasukku

Best actress - #AnushkaShetty ✔

Best music director -

@ThisIsDSP

Best actor -

@urstrulyMahesh

For #BharatAneNenu❌

One should honestly accept #ramcharan acting in #rangasthalam >>> MB in BAN

#DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

venkyreviews@venkyreviews

#DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019 Mahesh Babu Won??? MB did well in BAN but I honestly felt like Ram Charan should've got best hero for Rangasthalam. Does anyone agree?

Ashok Anand @AnandWritings

Without doubt Ram Charan deserved for best actor of the year, Telugu (Rangasthalam).

But why?💔@dpiff_south

@Dpiff_official

#DadaSahebPhalkeAwardssouth2019

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is working on the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to hit screens on January 11, 2020. The film, featuring 'Super Star' in the role of an Army officer, has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans, which is a positive sign. Thereafter, he might team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Sye Raa, his second production venture. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi) on October 2. On the acting front, 'Mr C' is working on SS Rajamouli's RRR, which features Jr NTR as the parallel lead. The magnum opus is expected to release in 2020.

(Social media posts have not been edited)