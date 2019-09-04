English
    Mahesh Babu Becomes The Highest Paid Tollywood Actor With Sarileru Neekevvaru?

    Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi. The shoot of the film is progressing steadily in Hyderabad and now, a few reports have come up regarding Superstar's remuneration for the film. If reports are anything to go by, Mahesh Babu is being paid around Rs 52 crore for this highly-awaited movie. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding this yet.

    Earlier, reports had suggested that Mahesh Babu used to get around Rs 25 crore for every movie. This time for Sarileru Neekevvaru, there is supposed to be a change since the star is planning to take the non-theatrical rights of the movie as his remuneration. If reports are anything to go by, the Sarileru Neekevaru has already fetched a whopping amount of Rs 52 crore as non-theatrical rights, which in turn is said to be the salary of Mahesh Babu for this upcoming movie. Moreover, it is also being reported that by striking such a deal, the superstar will also be one among the partners in the production of this movie.

    Sarileru Neekevvaru is the 26th film of Mahesh Babu and the movie is said to be shaping up as a complete entertainer. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of an army officer named Ajay Krishna in this film. Earlier, the team had released a special teaser of the movie on Independence Day.

    Reportedly, Sarileru Neekevvaru will be releasing the theatres during Sankranthi season of 2020. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the leading lady in this film. The movie also marks the comeback of actress Vijayashanthi to films. Prakash Raj is also said to be a part of the star cast.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
