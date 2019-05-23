Mahesh Babu Becomes The Only Telugu Actor To Achieve This Big Feat!

Mahesh Babu fans are on a roll as the latest outing of their favourite star is making merry at the box office. Maharshi, which is Superstar Mahesh Babu's 25th movie has indeed turned out to be a milestone movie of his career.

The Mahesh Babu starrer that completed two weeks of run in the theatres has now crossed the 90-crore share mark at the worldwide box office. The big achievement of Maharshi has let Mahesh Babu enter the record books. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu has turned out to be the only Telugu actor to have two 90-crore share movies at the worldwide box office, without including the Baahubali series of movies.

Apart from Maharshi, it is Mahesh Babu's previous film Bharat Ane Nenu, which has entered the 90-crore share club at the worldwide box office. Other actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR etc., have just one movie each in the 90-crore share club.

Maharshi's stellar run has made it the top grossing Telugu movie of the year 2019 by overtaking this year's previous biggest hit F2. The film still has a good scope for long run and is expected to reach newer heights in the upcoming days.

