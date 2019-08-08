Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: A Journey Through The Superstar's Unseen Pics Will Leave You Overjoyed

A Young Mahesh Babu

Here is another rare picture from the childhood days of Mahesh Babu. In this picture, you could see a much younger Mahesh Babu along with actor Venkatesh.

The Siblings

This photograph seemingly dates back to the early 1980s. In this picture, you could find Mahesh Babu with his siblings Ramesh Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi.

School Days

Here is a photo of Mahesh Babu, which was seemingly taken at a time when he was a school-going kid.

The Family

Here is a complete family picture which has been captained by none other than Krishna, who looks absolutely stylish.

For Posterity

One of the unseen clicks featuring Mahesh Babu and his father Krishna, which was seemingly when they had attended a public function together.

The Cricketer

Mahesh Babu is an avid follower of cricket. Most recently, he even took out time to watch one of the World Cup matches live from the stadium. Here is a childhood picture of the superstar in which he could be seen playing cricket.

The Big Function

This is a very special picture that was taken during the marriage ceremony of Manjula Ghattamaneni. The entire Ghattamaneni family could be seen in this photo.

A Rare Picture

Here is a picture featuring Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu. This particular picture was reportedly clicked during the audio launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu's debut movie Yuvaraj.

Okkadu Days

Okkadu, released in 2003, was one of the biggest successes of Mahesh Babu in his initial days. Here is a picture that was reportedly taken during Okkadu success meet.