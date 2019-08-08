English
    Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: A Journey Through The Superstar's Unseen Pics Will Leave You Overjoyed

    By
    |

    Whenever the name Mahesh Babu appears on the big screen, you could sense the crazy atmosphere that the situation creates in theatres. Such is his huge star power and it would be right to say that he has evolved as a huge superstar, by taking the right steps forward. Today is his birthday and the fact that the Telugu movie audiences are celebrating the big day proves why he is one among the favourites.

    Mahesh Babu Birthday Special: A Journey Through The Superstars Unseen Pics Will Leave You Overjoyed

    His fans are sure to rule the online world on this day and if you are in search of some unseen pics of the fabulous star, then this would be the right destination. Scroll down to see some unseen pics of Superstar Mahesh Babu, right from his childhood days.

    A Young Mahesh Babu

    Here is another rare picture from the childhood days of Mahesh Babu. In this picture, you could see a much younger Mahesh Babu along with actor Venkatesh.

    The Siblings

    This photograph seemingly dates back to the early 1980s. In this picture, you could find Mahesh Babu with his siblings Ramesh Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Padmavathi.

    School Days

    Here is a photo of Mahesh Babu, which was seemingly taken at a time when he was a school-going kid.

    The Family

    Here is a complete family picture which has been captained by none other than Krishna, who looks absolutely stylish.

    For Posterity

    One of the unseen clicks featuring Mahesh Babu and his father Krishna, which was seemingly when they had attended a public function together.

    The Cricketer

    Mahesh Babu is an avid follower of cricket. Most recently, he even took out time to watch one of the World Cup matches live from the stadium. Here is a childhood picture of the superstar in which he could be seen playing cricket.

    The Big Function

    This is a very special picture that was taken during the marriage ceremony of Manjula Ghattamaneni. The entire Ghattamaneni family could be seen in this photo.

    A Rare Picture

    Here is a picture featuring Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu. This particular picture was reportedly clicked during the audio launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu's debut movie Yuvaraj.

    Okkadu Days

    Okkadu, released in 2003, was one of the biggest successes of Mahesh Babu in his initial days. Here is a picture that was reportedly taken during Okkadu success meet.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
