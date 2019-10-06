Mahesh Babu Charging Rs 50 Crore For Sarileru Neekevvaru? The Truth Is Out

Some time ago, reports of Mahesh Babu charging Rs 50 crore for his eagerly awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru went viral on social media, creating a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, it seems that the news is incorrect. Producer Anil Sunkara recently revealed that 'Prince' did not take a single penny for the film as he is one of the producers. He also clarified that the mass hero will be gettying a share in the profits if Sarileru Neekevvaru becomes a hit.

"Mahesh Baby didn't pay a single penny. He is one of the producers of this upcoming film, so he will get money from the profits or business of the movie. He will get more," said Mahesh Babu.

Anil Sunkara also revealed that 75 per cent of Sarileru Neekevvaru's shoot has already been wrapped up, which indicates that it will hit screens as planned.

In case, you did not know, Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action-comedy that features Mahesh Babu in the role of an Army man. The grapevine suggests that his character is afraid of blood, which results in several humorous situations. Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. Yesteryear heroine Vijayashanti too is a part of the movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is being helmed by noted filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, who directyed the sensational hit F2, and this is one of its biggest highlights.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is likely to hit screens this Sankranti alongside Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas's Ala Vaikunthapurramlo.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of curiosity surrounding Mahesh 27. Rumour has it that Mahesh Babu will soon be teaming up with KGF fame Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie. He was also supposed to work with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga, however, the project is now being made in Bollywood with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.