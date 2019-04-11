Mahesh Babu Collaborates With His Favourite Director Again, Fans Explode With Joy
Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, being directed by Vamshi Paidapally, features 'Prince' in a new avatar and revolves around organic farming. Once Maharshi releases, the Super Star is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which will most probably be directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. With plenty of curiosity surrounding his upcoming movies, Mahesh Babu just posted a couple of photos in which he is seen with director Trivikram Srinivas. While sharing the same, he said that he was 'back with' his favourite director and hinted that he will be collaborating with him soon.
Back with my favourite 😎— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 10, 2019
Love the experience...always 😊 pic.twitter.com/RwG7kFXVAs
Needless to say, Mahesh Babu's post created a buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons.
Sumithkumar @sumithkumar666
Yahoooooo......! My favorite director and my favorite hero together! Beautiful combo! Waiting for the movie and expecting another evergreen hit like #Athadu and #Khaleja
@UrstrulyDhfm @FanOfSSMBEver
Not Only For You Annaya.. Guruji Gaaru Always A Favarate Of Your Extended Family Also.. He Is Only One, Who Pictureaiged A Total Mass And Stylish Movie With
Complete Meaningful Way With You..Waiting For Onother One From #SSMB With #Thrivikram
Revanth @DrAruru20
One combo plzzzzz.. Dying to see. Just one combo
AriYan (DHFMB) @mobarak139
Love you annaya Lots of love You're truly inspiration for me
Rahul 24 @rahoolramana249
Two 🙌 Favourite In Single Frame Bestie Are Back🥁👌🏻👌🏻 Waiting And Excited For Another Classic 🌟 #SSMB25 #MaheshBabu #Trivikram #SuperStarMahesh
In case you did not know, Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu first collaborated for the 2005 thriller Athadu which received rave reviews and emerged as a hit. Five years later, they collaborated for Khaleja which received mixed reviews from the target audience.
