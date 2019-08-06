Mahesh Babu Confirms Being On Bad Terms With Puri Jagannadh? Inside Deets Leave Fans Stunned

Mahesh Babu Ignores Puri?

Mahesh Babu, however, refrained from applauding director Puri Jagannadh, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and left us wondering if indeed there are some issues between the two.

The Background

Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu previously collaborated for Pokkiri and Businessman, which became big hits and clicked with the masses. The two were later supposed to join hands for Jana Gana Mana, which never took off.

The Finer Details

Recently, Puri Jagannadh took a dig at Mahesh Babu and said that Tollywood's resident 'Prince' works only with those directors who have a good track record and can deliver hits. He also said that Mahesh Babu fans are better than the person himself. Following this, reports emerged that the mass director had replaced Mahesh Babu with 'Rocking Star' Yash in Jana Gana Mana, which upset the Super Star's fans big time.

About iSmart Shankar

Meanwhile, iSmart Shankar has revived Puri Jagannadh's career and proved that he is still a forcer to be reckoned with. The masala-entertainer, featuring Ram in the role of a rowdy, clicked with the masses and raked in the moolah. The film also beat Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade in B and C centres much to the shock of all concerned. The film's sequel, titled Double iSmart, is set to go on floors soon.

A Busy Time For Mahesh

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is currently working on Sarileru Neekkevvaru, directed by F2 fame Anil Ravipudi. The film, touted to be an action-comedy, is slated to hit screens during Sankranthi 2020 alongside Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas's movie.