    Mahesh Babu To Enter Politics Soon? Namrata Shirodkar Gives A Shocking Answer

    Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry today. He has won the love of countless fans thanks to his simple nature and charming screen presence.. With 'Election Season' all set to begin, many die-hard fans of 'Prince' are eager to know whether he has any plans of joining politics or not.

    During a recent interaction with the media, former actress Namrata Shirodkar answered a question regarding Mahesh Babu's political plans and said that her husband is not cut out for politics.

    She added that the Spyder actor is an introvert who is not capable of making long speeches in public.

    "Mahesh barely says a few words to me, where will he make big speeches on public platforms? He has no time to do anything apart from shooting for his films. And any free time he has is family time. He doesn't even step out to meet friends," she added.

    This is a quite a frank statement which might create a great deal off buzz in the industry.

    On a related note, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Bharat Ane Nenu which became a big success. At present, he is working on Maharshi which is likely to release this April. The film, produced by Dil Raju, has been directed by Vamsi Paidapally and has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

    Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
