    Mahesh Babu Fans Are Unhappy WIth Amazon Prime Over This Reason?

    By Manu
    |

    Mahesh Babu enjoys a huge fan base that is simply incomparable and he is tagged as the Superstar for the right reasons. The buzz that his films carry is nothing short than phenomenal and in fact, some of his films also enjoy a cult fan following.

    As everyone knows, Telugu movies do enjoy a good market in OTT platforms. Even some of the old Telugu movies are now streaming on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime. Interestingly, it seems like one of the recent developments has definitely left Mahesh Babu fans a bit disappointed.

    Mahesh Babu's movie Khaleja, the film that had released in 2010, is now available on Amazon Prime. What has left Mahesh Babu fans unhappy is the fact that Khaleja's storyline has been wrongly given in Amazon Prime.

    While the story of Khaleja revolves around a cab driver played by Mahesh Babu and the events surrounding a village that he gets to, the story mentioned in Amazon Prime is something else and that too with different character names. This has left the fans disappointed and they took to twitter to react to this. Take a look at some of the screenshots here..

    Khaleja, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Mahesh Babu, Anushka Shetty and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film was the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and the director after the blockbuster movie Athadu.

