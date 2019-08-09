Mahesh Babu Fans Beat Pawan Kalyan's Birthday Celebration Tag With #HappyBirthdaySSMB!

It is Mahesh Babu's birthday today (August 9) and the fans of the much-loved superstar have taken Twitter by storm. As expected, they ruled social media with a birthday special hashtag, which has been trending all over since yesterday.

Mahesh Babu fans came up with #HappyBirthdaySSMB in connection with the superstar's birthday and tweets have been flowing in. The superstar received wishes from his fans across the globe. More importantly, it crossed the 5 M mark within 12 hours with tweets coming in at midnight as well.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu fans have also overtaken the record created by Pawan Kalyan fans. Earlier, in 2018, Pawan Kalyan's fans had come up with a birthday special hashtag, which had received around 7.4 M tweets within 24 hours.Mahesh Babu's birthday special hashtag went past this mark in 23 hours. Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdaySSMB has got around 8.3 M tweets in 24 hours, which now an all new record. In the previous year, Mahesh Babu's birthday special hashtag had received around 4.5 M tweets in 24 hours.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu fans had broken another major record on Twitter, a few days ago. On the day of the release of Mahesh Babu's birthday special common DP, they had come up with the hashtag #SSMBBdayCDP, which went on to receive over 2.1 M tweets in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu fans also received a special treat. The makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru released the intro teaser of the film. The teaser, which released at 9:09 AM, went on to receive wide appreciation and it has already fetched a good number of views on YouTube. The stylish teaser gives a small introduction to the character played by Mahesh Babu in the film. The upcoming movie, directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.