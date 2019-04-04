Mahesh Babu Fans' Funny Reactions On Social Media To Maharshi Teaser Announcement!

Mahesh Babu fans are sure to have a grand gala time in the days to come with Maharshi teaser buckling up to rule the online circuits. After the first single from the team, the Maharshi team came up with an announcement this afternoon that an update would come out at 4:05 PM.

Even this announcement received a grand reception with the tweet getting filled with a whole lot of comments. Interestingly, what caught the attention of the social media users were the funny reactions of the Mahesh Babu fans. The fans were quite sure that the announcement would be regarding the highly-awaited teaser. The funny memes that came on Twitter upon the announcement of the team are something not to be missed. Take a look at some of the tweets here..

As promised, Maharshi team came up with an update at 4:05 PM and the guesses of the fans turned out to be true as the makers came up with the huge announcement regarding the teaser of Maharshi, which would be gracing the online circuits on April 06, 2019. Fans are quite excited about this announcement and are now, buckling up to give a grand reception to Maharshi teaser titled as #JoinRishi, which is sure to be a big hit.