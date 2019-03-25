English
    Mahesh Babu Fans To Get Three Special Days To Celebrate! [Interesting Details Inside]

    Mahesh Babu fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Maharshi, the superstar's 25th movie, which would be releasing in the theatres on May 9, 2019. Meanwhile, a few more special gifts are on the way for all the fans of Mahesh Babu and they would come one by one in a few days of time.

    Mahesh Babu Fans To Get Three Special Days To Celebrate! [Interesting Details Inside]

    Today (March 25, 2019), is indeed a special day for the fans of Prince as Mahesh Babu's wax statue is all set to be unveiled at AMB Cinemas. A few days later, the much-awaited first single of Maharshi would be coming out in the online circuits.

    According to the reports doing the rounds, Maharshi's first single will be releasing on March 29, 2019. Maharshi's songs have been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad and there are huge expectations on the songs of the movie.

    After the first single, the makers of Maharshi are expected to come up with the much-awaited teaser of the movie. If reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Maharshi teaser will be releasing on April 06, 2019. There is a huge wait surrounding the teaser of the movie and it is sure to set in some big records in terms of views, upon its big release.

    mahesh babu
    Monday, March 25, 2019, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    Filmibeat

