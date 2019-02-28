Mahesh Babu Fans Go Crazy On Social Media And This Viral Dialogue Is The Reason

Some time ago, the noted director Puri Jagannadh had prepared a script for Mahesh Babu and set the stage for his third collaboration with 'Prince'. Sadly, the film - titled Jana Gana Mann never took off as Mahesh Babu got busy with his other films. Yesterday (February 27, 2019), Puri Jagannadh posted a dialogue from the film which spoke about how attack and not defence is the true show of strength.

డచ్ ,ఫ్రెంఛ్ , బ్రిటిష్ .. ఎప్పుడూ ఎవడెవడో ఆక్రమించుకోవడమేనా ? ఆ పని మనమెందుకు చేయడం లేదు ? ఎప్పుడు ఈ ఇండియన్స్ మీద పడిపోతారో అని మిగతా దేశాలు భయపడుతూ చావాలి ..

STRENGTH LIES IN ATTACK,

NOT IN DEFENCE



a dialogue from

JANA GANA MANA pic.twitter.com/s7Gk754DMA — PURIJAGAN (@purijagan) February 27, 2019

As expected, given the current situation involving India and Pakistan, these lines resonated with countless people and created a buzz amongst fans who urged Mahesh Babu to work with the Paisa Vasool director again.

I'm a man @chetu_Dhfmvp Strength lies in attack, not in defence ... Okka sari Mahesh Anna cheppinatu oohinchukondi. As attitude .. 🙏 #JanaGanaMana M Á h À R S H I @aacreations9 Most Awaited Deadly Combo Ever! SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh - @purijagan 🔥Bring The Days Back Make It Happen Deadly Soon Sir #JanaGanaMana Srinu Ane Nenu .@sssrinu49 #JanaGanaMana Movie @purijagan sir apudu apudo annaru @urstrulyMahesh tho are When can We expect the shooting Sir? Vijay Bhasker Reddy @vijayreddyperi Sir @urstrulyMahesh tho movie appudu.we are eagerly waiting to see this dialogue from mahesh attitude @purijagan sir we are still for #janaganamana movie

The fans have made it clear that they want Mahesh Babu to join hands with Jagan at the earliest. It remains to be seen if the Srimanthudu star fulfils these wishes in the near future.

On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Mahesh Babu as Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a big hit. At present, he is working on Maharshi which is slated to hit screens on April 25, 2019. Once Maharshi releases, he is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which is going to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.