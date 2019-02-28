English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Fans Go Crazy On Social Media And This Viral Dialogue Is The Reason

    By
    |

    Some time ago, the noted director Puri Jagannadh had prepared a script for Mahesh Babu and set the stage for his third collaboration with 'Prince'. Sadly, the film - titled Jana Gana Mann never took off as Mahesh Babu got busy with his other films. Yesterday (February 27, 2019), Puri Jagannadh posted a dialogue from the film which spoke about how attack and not defence is the true show of strength.

    As expected, given the current situation involving India and Pakistan, these lines resonated with countless people and created a buzz amongst fans who urged Mahesh Babu to work with the Paisa Vasool director again.

    I'm a man @chetu_Dhfmvp

    Strength lies in attack, not in defence ... Okka sari Mahesh Anna cheppinatu oohinchukondi. As attitude .. 🙏 #JanaGanaMana

    M Á h À R S H I @aacreations9

    Most Awaited Deadly Combo Ever! SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh - @purijagan 🔥Bring The Days Back Make It Happen Deadly Soon Sir #JanaGanaMana

    Srinu Ane Nenu .@sssrinu49

    #JanaGanaMana Movie @purijagan sir apudu apudo annaru @urstrulyMahesh tho are When can We expect the shooting Sir?

    Vijay Bhasker Reddy @vijayreddyperi

    Sir @urstrulyMahesh tho movie appudu.we are eagerly waiting to see this dialogue from mahesh attitude @purijagan sir we are still for #janaganamana movie

    The fans have made it clear that they want Mahesh Babu to join hands with Jagan at the earliest. It remains to be seen if the Srimanthudu star fulfils these wishes in the near future.

    On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Mahesh Babu as Bharat Ane Nenu opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a big hit. At present, he is working on Maharshi which is slated to hit screens on April 25, 2019. Once Maharshi releases, he is likely to begin work on Mahesh 26 which is going to be helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue