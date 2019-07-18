Mahesh Babu Fans Request Puri Jagannadh To Begin Jana Gana Mana After iSmart Shankar's Success!
Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh have always formed a scintillating combo. They have 100 percent success record with both films (Pokkiri, Businessman) that they teamed up for turning out to be tremendous commercial hits. The films from this blockbuster combo have got a never-ending fan base and it is quite natural for the fans to expect yet another film from them.
Interestingly, after the success of Businessman, Puri Jagannadh had announced one more project with Mahesh Babu, which was titled 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film was expected to be a mass entertainer with a patriotic angle to it. However, the film failed to take off due to various reasons.
With iSmart Shankar having hit the theatres and getting decent reviews, Mahesh Babu fans have come up with a special request to both the Superstar and the director to revive the project, Jana Gana Mana. Twitter is filled with tweets regarding the same. Take a look at some of the tweets here.
The Wait Begins
Here is one among the tweets that have gained attention. Through this tweet, a fan has called out to all those eagerly awaiting Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagannadh movie and the responses are fascinating.
The Next Project
In this tweet, the user has expressed his happiness on iSmart Shankar receiving good reviews from the audiences. Through the tweet, the user also has expressed his wish to see Jana Gana Mana as the director's next project.
Blockbuster Combo
iSmart Shankar is receiving blockbuster talks from all over and in the tweet, the fan has requested Puri Jagannadh to make Jana Gana Mana movie in the same flow.
A Reply
Interestingly, here is a tweet that came as a reply to one of the tweets that was earlier posted by Mahesh Babu. The user has requested the Superstar to join hands with Puri Jagannadh for Jana Gana Mana.
What If They Join Hands?
iSmart Shankar has got a fabulous opening and in the above tweet, the user asks how big the opening will be if Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu team up for a film yet again.