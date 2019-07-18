Mahesh Babu Fans Request Puri Jagannadh To Begin Jana Gana Mana After iSmart Shankar's Success!

Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh have always formed a scintillating combo. They have 100 percent success record with both films (Pokkiri, Businessman) that they teamed up for turning out to be tremendous commercial hits. The films from this blockbuster combo have got a never-ending fan base and it is quite natural for the fans to expect yet another film from them.

Interestingly, after the success of Businessman, Puri Jagannadh had announced one more project with Mahesh Babu, which was titled 'Jana Gana Mana'. The film was expected to be a mass entertainer with a patriotic angle to it. However, the film failed to take off due to various reasons.

With iSmart Shankar having hit the theatres and getting decent reviews, Mahesh Babu fans have come up with a special request to both the Superstar and the director to revive the project, Jana Gana Mana. Twitter is filled with tweets regarding the same. Take a look at some of the tweets here.