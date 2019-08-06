Mahesh Babu Fans Rule Twitter With #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP; Create All-time Record!

The Previous Record

As far as the 24 hours trends set by Common DP among the fans of top stars are considered, Suriya fans held this record with 1.1 M tweets. They overtook the previous record set by Pawan Kalyan fans with a hashtag, which received around 1 M tweets within 24 hours.

Mahesh Babu Fans Break This Big Record

Mahesh Babu fans have now overtaken this above record and that too within a few hours of time. Interestingly, #SuperstarMaheshBdayCP went on to get as many as 1 M tweets within five hours and 40 minutes. They broke the record of Suriya fans in less than seven hours.

Mahesh Babu's Previous Birthday

Interestingly, there has been a huge leap in the number of tweets, when compared to the efforts put in by fans for Mahesh Babu's previous birthday. The special hashtag in connection with the Superstar's previous birthday had received around 358K tweets within 24 hours.

Look at that Graph 😍💥



Ending _/\_#SuperstarMaheshBDayCDP pic.twitter.com/tflCgFY8OU — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) August 6, 2019

Touches New Heights

Now, it has been 24 hours since the hashtag hit online circuits. Mahesh Babu fans have overtaken every other fan as #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP received above 2.1 M tweets. This is a big achievement and it shows the star power of the 'Prince' of Telugu cinema.