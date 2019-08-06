Mahesh Babu Fans Rule Twitter With #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP; Create All-time Record!
Mahesh Babu fans are prepping up for August 9, which is a special day for all Superstar fans. In fact, the celebrations have already spiced up in the online world with Twitter taking over the big attention. Yesterday (August 5, 2019), producer Anil Sunkara came up with a special gift for all Mahesh Babu fans by unveiling Mahesh Babu's Birthday Special Common DP on Twitter. Fans lapped up this well-designed poster straight away; the DP, as well as #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP, were trending on Twitter. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu fans have set a whole new record in terms of number of tweets. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
The Previous Record
As far as the 24 hours trends set by Common DP among the fans of top stars are considered, Suriya fans held this record with 1.1 M tweets. They overtook the previous record set by Pawan Kalyan fans with a hashtag, which received around 1 M tweets within 24 hours.
Mahesh Babu Fans Break This Big Record
Mahesh Babu fans have now overtaken this above record and that too within a few hours of time. Interestingly, #SuperstarMaheshBdayCP went on to get as many as 1 M tweets within five hours and 40 minutes. They broke the record of Suriya fans in less than seven hours.
Mahesh Babu's Previous Birthday
Interestingly, there has been a huge leap in the number of tweets, when compared to the efforts put in by fans for Mahesh Babu's previous birthday. The special hashtag in connection with the Superstar's previous birthday had received around 358K tweets within 24 hours.
Touches New Heights
Now, it has been 24 hours since the hashtag hit online circuits. Mahesh Babu fans have overtaken every other fan as #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP received above 2.1 M tweets. This is a big achievement and it shows the star power of the 'Prince' of Telugu cinema.
This particular hashtag is expected to trend in the days to come as well and the number of tweets is sure to touch newer heights.