Top 5 Birthday Celebration Tags: Mahesh Babu Fans To Target This Big Record

The Top Birthday Celebration Tag

This time, Mahesh Babu fans would be eyeing to pocket the 'The Top Birthday Celebration' tag among all Telugu Heroes. Interestingly, among the fans of the top Telugu heroes, Mahesh Babu fans were the ones who started off such a trend in the online world.

Pawan Kalyan Fans

At present, Pawan Kalyan fans own this record since #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan, the birthday special hashtag of 2018, received around 7.4 M tweets within 24 hours.

Mahesh Babu Fans At The Second Spot

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu fans had set a record in the previous year on the occasion of the superstar's birthday. The hashtag #HBDSuperstarMAHESH received around 4.5 M tweets, which was a big record back then.

At The Third Spot

In 2018, Prabhas fans too had come up with a special hashtag on the big day of the Darling actor's birthday. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas turned out to be a huge hit on Twitter and it received 4.2 M tweets in 24 hours.

Next In Line...

#HBDLeaderPawanKalyan, which was another hashtag associated with Pawan Kalyan's birthday, received around 2.9 M tweets. Meanwhile, #HappyBirthdayNTR, which was in connection with Jr NTR's birthday received 2.1 M tweets and is at the fifth spot in the list of 'Top 5 Birthday Celebration' tag.