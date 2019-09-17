Mahesh Babu Follows In Prabhas's Footsteps: Prince To Team Up With KGF Director For Pan-India Movie?

Mahesh Babu, the undisputed 'Prince' of Telugu cinema, is arguably one of the biggest and most respected stars in Tollywood. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his simple nature and charming screen presence. Now, the 'Super Star' is in the limelight for an awesome reason. According to reports, Mahesh Babu is set to star in a pan-India film, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The buzz is that the film has the potential to help the Spyder hero expand his fan base, which makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

The grapevine suggests that the Mahesh Babu-Prashanth Neel movie will go on floors in February 2020, after the filmmaker wraps up the shoot of the eagerly awaited KGF Chapter 2.

Interestingly, Tollywood hero Prabhas, who became the country's 'Darling' with the Baahubali series, recently gave strong proof of his star power when Saaho emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt, establishing him as a synonym for success. Similarly, last year, KGF did well in the North, and helped Yash become a household name. Many feel that by doing a pan-India movie, Mahesh Babu is indirectly following in Prabhas and Yash's footsteps. It remains to be seen whether his gamble pays off.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is working on the much-hyped Sarileru Neekevvaru, marking his first collaboration with talented director Anil Ravipudi. The film, touted to be an action-comedy, features him in the role of an army officer, which is its biggest highlight. Sarileru Neekevvaru has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with the mass hero.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is slated to clash at the box office with 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans. Balakrishna's NBK 105 too was slated to hit screens around the same time. However, the mass movie is reportedly out of the race and will arrive in theatres this December.