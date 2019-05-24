Mahesh Babu Gave A Huge Shock To This Producer? DEETS INSIDE!

While Maharshi is running to packed houses in the theatres, an interesting report has been doing the rounds in connection with Mahesh Babu and Maharshi's producer Dil Raju. These reports have an indirect link with Mahesh 26, the upcoming film of superstar which would be helmed by hit film-maker Anil Ravipudi.

Some of the reports that have come claim that it was Dil Raju who had the thought of bringing together the combo of Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi after F2. Dil Raju had produced Anil Ravipudi's F2, which was a runaway success at the box office.

Now, the reports doing the rounds claim that Mahesh Babu had a word with Anil Ravipudi ever since the success of Raja The Great and asked him to work on a story for him. However, Anil Ravipudi who had already committed to F2 couldn't take up that idea back then.

Interestingly, the reports claim that Anil Ravipudi had worked on the story line for Mahesh 26 while there was a delay in the shoot of F2 and probably, Dil Raju was unaware about this. Upon the success of F2, Dil Raju thought about the idea of bringing the combo and met the superstar to convey the same. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu then revealed that he had a word with Anil Ravipudi during the F2 days itself and the film will be produced by Anil Sunkara. Now, the reports claim that Dil Raju might be the presenter of this film.

