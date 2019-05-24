English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Mahesh Babu Gave A Huge Shock To This Producer? DEETS INSIDE!

    By Manu
    |

    While Maharshi is running to packed houses in the theatres, an interesting report has been doing the rounds in connection with Mahesh Babu and Maharshi's producer Dil Raju. These reports have an indirect link with Mahesh 26, the upcoming film of superstar which would be helmed by hit film-maker Anil Ravipudi.

    Some of the reports that have come claim that it was Dil Raju who had the thought of bringing together the combo of Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi after F2. Dil Raju had produced Anil Ravipudi's F2, which was a runaway success at the box office.

    Mahesh Babu Gave A Huge Shock To This Producer? DEETS INSIDE!

    Now, the reports doing the rounds claim that Mahesh Babu had a word with Anil Ravipudi ever since the success of Raja The Great and asked him to work on a story for him. However, Anil Ravipudi who had already committed to F2 couldn't take up that idea back then.

    Interestingly, the reports claim that Anil Ravipudi had worked on the story line for Mahesh 26 while there was a delay in the shoot of F2 and probably, Dil Raju was unaware about this. Upon the success of F2, Dil Raju thought about the idea of bringing the combo and met the superstar to convey the same. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu then revealed that he had a word with Anil Ravipudi during the F2 days itself and the film will be produced by Anil Sunkara. Now, the reports claim that Dil Raju might be the presenter of this film.

    READ: Maharshi: Mahesh Babu's Movie Sets This Remarkable Record Days Before Its Release

    More MAHESH BABU News

    Read more about: mahesh babu
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue